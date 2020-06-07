It is interesting and sad to notice some things about the recent protests, riots and looting in Milwaukee, Chicago, Baltimore, New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.
What political party is in control? Are these cities more liberal or conservative? Are their journalists and media favoring a certain ideology and political party? How many of these cities are leaning toward more social programs, government and socialism?
When you vote in November, please consider some of these questions when you vote.
Doug Simmons
Walla Walla