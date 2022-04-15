All members of Congress must be expected to honor the importance of democratic institutions, one pillar being the judiciary system.
As spoken on national television by Al Gore after losing to George W. Bush in December 2000: “Now the U.S. Supreme Court has spoken. Let there be no doubt, while I strongly disagree with the court's decision, I accept it. I accept the finality of this outcome … for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession.
“I also accept my responsibility, which I will discharge unconditionally, to honor the new president-elect and do everything possible to help him bring Americans together ..."
Gore also reminded us, "Not under man but under God and law. That's the ruling principle of American freedom, the source of our democratic liberties.”
Donald Trump was stunned when the judges, some he appointed, followed the Constitution, upheld the rule of law. In more than 60 cases, judges in state after state and then at the U.S. Supreme Court looked at the allegations and determined they were without merit.
The politicians who are defying our judicial system are threatening our democracy. It’s on us to elect better people.
Jack Gisler,
College Place