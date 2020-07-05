Imagine a uniform with angel wings drawn on the back and the words “Peace Force” arching above.
I was once a military policeman in the U.S. Army. During that education, training and active duty I met cops from all levels and types of American policing, military and civilian.
I gradually formed a theory about what types of people become police officers:
The natural-born bully. Now, he or she gets to keep on bullyin’.
The wimp-once-picked-on-by-bullies. Now he or she has not only a deep-seated need for vengeance and “righteous” justice, he or she has a badge and a Taser and a gun … and qualified immunity.
The person who really wants to do good — “To Protect and Serve.”
Types 1 and 2 are drawn to police work by the very nature of policing in America, which has always been violent.
Ponder the roots of American police: Slave patrols in the South; one group of immigrants tamping down on the most recent group of immigrants in the Northeast; and gun-toting sheriffs and marshals of the Wild West.
Police have always been seen as a force against some thing or group. A force against “crime” in the public imagination, but that’s exactly where our modern policing problem arises. We see too many things as crimes, and consequently, ask the police to do too much.
The police force of the future will be a compartmentalized Department of Public Safety. Any personnel who actually interact with the public will be called not officers but angels. Sounds funny now but in a couple of generations it will seem not only normal but appropriate.
Medical angels, fire-suppression angels, mental health angels, traffic-control angels — all of them wearing the angel wings of the Peace Force.
Furthermore, the more deadly the force potentially required by any situation, the more highly trained and closely-monitored the angels. No more bucket-headed bullies with billy clubs and guns; instead, psychologically evaluated professionals with weaponry gradually increasing in lethality and to be used only as a last resort.
It will be too hard for bullies to become Peace Force officers. The vengeful wimps will be weeded out before ever getting hired.
Being an armed Peace Force angel in the American future will mean being part of a highly trained and well-paid Department of Public Safety, paid for by a more humane version of capitalism and a more equitable system of taxation.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla