I write in support of Walla Walla police Officer Nat Small. A number of excellent letters have been written in support of this officer, especially from Steven Wallis, Brian Andrews, Tony M. Tabor Sr, and Russel Brooks, all in Sunday’s U-B. Each letter makes significant points, with which I am in agreement: Regarding Officer Small’s service to this country, his personal bravery and sacrifice and his loyalty to his comrades and fellow Marines.
Fifty-two years ago, as a U.S. Navy medical officer, I had the privilege and honor to serve with the Marines for two years and have great respect and admiration for their service to this country. Officer Small’s service with the Walla Walla Police Department for the past two years after his discharge from the Marine Corps has been exemplary.
The critical letters obsess entirely about a tattoo. There is no mention of any failure of Police Officer Small himself to perform in a superior manner or any behavior that would reflect poorly on him or his service to the community.
The tattoo is a double lightning bolt tattoo reminiscent of a Nazi SS symbol that he had “inked” on his left arm in 2010 along with the name of his close Marine buddy who was killed and died in Nat’s arms, a battle in which Nat was also wounded.
He received a Bronze Star of Valor and a Purple Heart for his actions. The double SS stood for Scout/Sniper within a small elite group of Marines in Afghanistan at that time and being a young man, I suspect that there was little consideration of the future or any malign intent supportive of Nazi imagery, let alone of racism.
Two years later the Marine Corps disallowed this iconography because of the similarity to the Nazi symbolism. Subsequently, Officer Small covers this tattoo up with a long-sleeved shirt at all times while on duty to avoid any misunderstandings.
I think that it’s deplorable that there are people and/or organizations who are perpetually enraged or triggered by the wrong pronoun, word, thought, utterance (or tattoo) and feel the need to reach out to destroy a person who has voluntarily put his life on the line for their safety.
I know that I and my family will sleep more securely knowing that Officer Small is still serving and will continue to serve.
Ralph Rampton, MD
Walla Walla