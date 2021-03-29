Police officers should get commendation for risking their lives every time they go to work, not harassment. The WWPD states on their website, “Each member of the Walla Walla Police Department holds themselves and each other to the highest level of integrity. We are honest, transparent and authentic.” Police officers are held to a higher standard than a citizen and are willing to put their lives on the line to protect the community.
Police officers have to get an in-depth background check involving looking at high school grades and college transcripts, must not have a criminal record and provide recommendations from previous teachers, family and friends. According to the website All Criminal Justice Schools, “... the toughest test may be the background check to ensure that you have not only the aptitude, but also the necessary moral fiber to carry a gun and a badge.”
Some may say that despite this process, there are some who abuse their power. Yet, police officers should be placed in the highest regard because they are the reason that people do not need to live in fear every time they step out of our houses.
Kirsten Anderson
Walla Walla