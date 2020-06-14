Police officer does not deserve negative comments
Recently, there has been some questions and negative comments on one of Walla Walla’s best, Police Officer Nat Small.
I’ve known Nat and his family, some of Walla Walla’s best, for about 30 years. This is a very patriotic family as well good citizens.
It bothers me to see people who do not know Nat, judge him based on a tattoo (in honor of a friend who died) earned as a United States Marine, who fought for and was wounded saving a buddy.
If you really feel about Nat as your comments imply, you don’t know him as I do. You’ll be hard pressed to find a better man, veteran, husband and friend.
Please before you judge someone on something you know nothing about — don’t!
Tony M. Tabor Sr.
Walla Walla