The Walla Walla City Council should be applauded for approving the recent code modification that gives the city manager the discipline and firing authority he needs in dealings with our chiefs of the police and fire departments.
As indicated in the March 2 Union-Bulletin article, our unique governance provisions have, prior to this, provided considerable say to the Civil Service Commission on these issues. But the city-manager form of government that we enjoy here, in its purest form, calls for department heads to be responsible to the city manager. It makes no sense to have some department heads not fully responsible to the city manager. In fact, the prior arrangement, in my view, had the potential of creating considerable confusion and conflict.
We are fortunate to have the city manager form of government here. There are of course exceptions to the norm but, when quality staff are in place, it is considered a superior form that typically produces a stable and professional local government. The recent code change only serves to enhance what we already have.
Jim Williams
Walla Walla