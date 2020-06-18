I’d like to respond to the letter in the Sunday U-B from Cliff Dolph. In it, he asks the very reasonable question of our local police, “What are you doing or what have you done?” in reference to our community’s and nation’s discussion of police brutality.
In regard to “What have you done?” I’d like to share my memory of an article in the U-B a few years ago that impressed and reassured me about our police.
In the article, a man, during his court hearing, tearfully thanks the Walla Walla police for not killing him. After neighbors had called the police, the man confronted them in his yard holding a revolver and telling the police officers (Nick Loudermilk and Elias Joven) “You’re going to have to shoot me officer.”’
At great risk to their own personal safety, the officers were able to de-escalate the situation and get the man to put down the gun and accompany them to get help for him.
We all should feel very fortunate that we have the Walla Walla Police Department helping to keep our community safe. Chief Scott Bieber has done a wonderful job in his eight-year stewardship of an outstanding department he inherited from Chuck Fulton who was the chief when I came to Walla Walla.
I’m sure Scott is hard at work focusing on the future for our police and community.
Karl Eckhardt
Walla Walla