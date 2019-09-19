There have been a number of “bad cop” stories recently. I’d like to share something positive.
My husband Larry’s son, a retired police officer, lives in El Paso, Texas. He was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Since we were unable to travel, it was difficult not being with family.
Recently, in the early evening, there was a knock on the door. Standing there was a policeman asking to see Larry Summers. I invited him in, He said that the family in Texas made arrangements through the El Paso Police Department for a video call so Larry could see and speak to his son. Although his son, Kyle, was unable to respond, his dad was able to say what was needed to be said. Sgt. Kevin Bayne of the Walla Walla Police Department was most professional and compassionate.
The contact was greatly appreciated. God bless our police men and women.
Joan Summers
Walla Walla