In today’s environment, we are sensitive to individuals of various ethnicities, genders, sexual preference, etc. We know it is unacceptable to stereotype people or to make fun of the differences in skin color, speech or any perception of distinguishing characteristics.
We have a local restaurateur whose radio advertising pokes fun at the way his grandmother, an apparent Italian immigrant, spoke the English language with a heavy Italian accent.
As the grandson of Italian immigrants, I take great offense at someone publically poking fun at the way my grandparents spoke as they struggled to make a life in their new country.
I expect that no advertiser would speak in a phony any-other accent when advertising on radio or TV. Poking fun of the distinguishable speech (or other characteristic) of any ethnicity (even your own) in a radio advertisement is simply unacceptable. Doing so at any time might perpetuate racism.
I am repulsed by his voice and change the station whenever I hear it.
Vincent Salemme
Walla Walla
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.