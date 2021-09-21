In today’s environment, we are sensitive to individuals of various ethnicities, genders, sexual preference, etc. We know it is unacceptable to stereotype people or to make fun of the differences in skin color, speech or any perception of distinguishing characteristics.

We have a local restaurateur whose radio advertising pokes fun at the way his grandmother, an apparent Italian immigrant, spoke the English language with a heavy Italian accent.

As the grandson of Italian immigrants, I take great offense at someone publically poking fun at the way my grandparents spoke as they struggled to make a life in their new country.

I expect that no advertiser would speak in a phony any-other accent when advertising on radio or TV. Poking fun of the distinguishable speech (or other characteristic) of any ethnicity (even your own) in a radio advertisement is simply unacceptable. Doing so at any time might perpetuate racism.

I am repulsed by his voice and change the station whenever I hear it.

Vincent Salemme

Walla Walla

