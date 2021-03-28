A letter recently thanked Biden and Harris for raising gas prices. Too bad no confirmation was given to back that up. I do know that Saudi Arabia decided to not raise output, but Biden had nothing to do with that. And besides, the former president said we were the largest producer of oil now, so it shouldn't matter what Saudia Arabia does, right?
Maybe it was refineries freezing up in Texas because they didn't want to follow any of those pesky government regulations like insulating their pipes. And soon, there will be so called maintenance shutdowns at refineries, or a fire. These always occur at the peak driving season like clockwork.
Yes, there will be plenty of things happening to drive up gas prices, and most of them will be greed. But so far, none from Biden.
Chris Hansen
Walla Walla