I am quite amazed that the coronavirus has been stopped. I assume it has gone away as I noticed Saturday as I drove up Main Street that I really did not see anyone wearing a mask.
As I continued my trip up Main Street on to Isaacs Avenue, again I saw almost no one wearing a mask. I then pulled into the parking lot at Albertsons and, lo and behold, I found that the virus had been conquered again as virtually no one had a mask on.
Since our governor has opened up business through his Phase 2, I guess this is the thumbs up to people that we are back in business and all is well, so don't worry about yourselves and to heck with others who aren't quite as gullible as most people not wearing a mask.
Check out your hospitals, clinics where they are the most vulnerable and by gosh they are wearing masks to protect themselves and you too. Nonwearers, notice that in most stores and all restaurants the people serving you are wearing masks, again for themselves and for you too.
Since over the years I have damaged my body through neglect and an attitude similar to nonmask wearers of today, now I must contend with my being 73, overweight, the one lung I have left and now the possibility of getting a disease frompeople who do not care or think they are invincible because this only happens to other people not me (my thinking about lung cancer).
This virus is manageable if we just listen to the health professionals and use common sense. So please help an old, one-lung fat guy to survive this thing, wear a mask, it won't kill you if you do and it might kill me if you don't.
I would sure appreciate if you would, as would my fellow mask wearers.
Mike Garvin
Walla Walla