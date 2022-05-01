Want to help Ukraine? Many nonprofit organizations are helping Ukrainians survive. Three in particular are Doctors Without Borders, Mercy Corps and Save the Children.
Please visit these and other websites and consider making a gift to help Ukraine in its time of desperate need.
Another way to show support for Ukraine is to fly their flag. Many companies sell Ukrainian flags; one of them, Flags for Good, donates 10% of the proceeds to Ukrainian relief, currently providing hot food to refugees and soldiers.
We should all consider how we can help Ukraine as this democracy fights for its freedom.
Bob Carson,
Walla Walla