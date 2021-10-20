The United States of America is in trouble. We need to find the wisdom for what we need to do as a nation of this world. Even though we have so many problems that are confronting each and every person in our nation, we need to have the guidance and wisdom to help each other find the solutions to our problems.
We are all in need of one who can help us solve our problems, help us to have our needs met and to have joy and peace in our lives.
John 3:16-17 “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved.”
Please consider accepting Jesus Christ, God's Son, as your Lord and Savior so that you will not perish but have your spirit quickened and have eternal life.
Sharon Benzel
Walla Walla
