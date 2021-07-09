The time for the remarkable roundabout to mitigate dangerous frustrating intersections has come — a grateful change for all.
Electronic sensors designed to monitor and regulate varied and erratic movements of traffic are not capable of the observational efficiency of people thinking their way through that traffic interface called a roundabout.
Speeding up to beat the red light? That's the end of that and my adrenaline rush. Putting the pedal to the metal when the light turns green? No more. Wave juvenile, risky-business behavior goodbye. Waiting at the red light for a non-productive, inconvenient, gas-wasting span of time? That's the end of that.
Yes, stop traffic. Let equipment operators finish our new problem-solving Plaza Way roundabout. We can take detours 5 to 15 miles an hour slower and more safely.
Roundabouts keep us moving. Accept the change. Be grateful for new progress. Life is good.
Jean Dolling
Walla Walla