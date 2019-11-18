It’s always the right season to see a play by Thornton Wilder and right now you can see "The Matchmaker" at Walla Walla High School.
Kristen Hessler has brought together the perfect cast for this production. Thornton Wilder patterned his play after a 1835 English play titled "A Day Well Spent," but uses his nimble satire to illuminate the vanities of an America newly aware of the social differences between the lower and upper classes around the turn of the century.
Wilder’s voice is pitch perfect, and the dialogue never slows down. Hessler and her players understand this and keep it moving.
Once one plot begins to boil, Wilder starts another. By the end of the play he draws all the plot lines together for a colorful crescendo of joy.
And the Wa-Hi players keep the pace throughout. The lines and jokes clip along so fast you need to sit on the edge of your seat to keep up with them, and that’s perfect for this show.
The cast is talented throughout.
I loved watching Annie Carpenter, Charity Wagner and McKenzie Bayne — all actresses I have met during the last several summers I have worked with Connie Loomer at the Walla Walla Community College Children’s Theater. It’s never too early to catch “the bug.”
This weekend is the last chance to see this production before it closes. It would be a great loss if you missed the chance to see this rarely produced classic.
The cast needs a full audience to really help it experience our appreciation and gratitude for the terrific evening of entertainment the cast and crew are presenting. Wilder writes for the heart. Don’t miss it.
Todd Oleson
Walla Walla