In the last 20 years, there has been a great increase in knowledge about what happens in the gut or intestinal tract. It is also called the gut microbiome.
Scientists from Harvard and two universities in Europe have stated there are approximately 100 trillion bacteria in the gut. This is more than all the rest of the cells in the body.
Research institutions in the eastern U.S. state there are 2,000 species of bacteria in the gut. They produce a substance called butyrate which, in my opinion, can have a profoundly beneficial effect on brain disorders.
These bacteria need dietary fiber to produce butyrate. This kind of fiber is found only in plants.
Mixing animal foods such as meat, milk or eggs into the diet decreases butyrate and significantly increases the chance of getting cancer in the gut.
There is clear scientific evidence that people who choose to eliminate animal foods from their diets can have excellent health. And live significantly longer.
Donald E.Casebolt
College Place