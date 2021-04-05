The announcement that SMRs (small modular reactors) are proposed for the Hanford site is good news. These reactors generate about 80-100 megawatts (electric) each.
Are they safe? They have been in use either as pressurized gas- or water- cooled devices for more than 60 years. They are what is used in nuclear subs, aircraft carriers and various other U.S. Navy ships.
The development of SMRs took place at the Idaho National Laboratory in the late '50s as part of the nuclear submarine program. So they have been tested for more than 60 years.
Given their size (footprint), they are easily sited often in sets of two or more. They need refueling every 30 years or so, and the fuel can be ceramic encased for easy and safe removal later.
Now the public relations must be started to educate the public on the safety of these reactors. Good news!
Dick Swenson
Walla Walla