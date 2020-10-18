RELEVANT: “having significant and demonstrable bearing on the matter at hand.”
The matter at hand is “who is most qualified to serve us as Superior Court judge?”
The allusion to being in the pocket of either the Republican Party or Democratic Party based on the placement of his campaign signs is not relevant to Mike Mitchell’s 42 years of impressive experience and, frankly, insulting.
Superior Courts are party-free, we all know that, and judges do not represent or honor either party. Neither does Mike and to insinuate he is not “above party politics” is simply unfounded and unfair.
Mike is fond of saying “everyone in front of me is entitled to the same consideration and analysis no matter their race, sex, religion, politics, or socioeconomic background.” He means it. This commitment has been evident from his early days in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to 30-plus years of private practice, as a Superior Court commissioner since 2012 and Superior Judge pro tem for nearly two decades.
What is relevant in this race — not campaign sign placement or age — but Mike’s deep knowledge of the law; his years of experience in all its phases; his unflappable temperament; his common sense; and profound integrity.
Clark Covey
Walla Walla