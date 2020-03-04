Looking at the obituaries today, I once again saw something that I have never understood and would love for someone to explain to me.
Why do families put pictures of their loved one in the obituary that no one living today would recognize?
If someone passes away in their 80s or 90s but a picture is used when they were in their 20s or 30s — I just don't get it. I have known a number of people in just passing but see them on a regular basis. I may not know their name (or only their first name) but when we run into each other, we smile, nod, or wave. It is only after awhile I realize I have not seen them for some time and wonder what happened to them. Sometimes I get the chance to ask and am told they passed away. How sad that I didn't see them in the UB so I could say a prayer for them and their families.
No one hates having their picture taken more than I do, but I am allowing my children to take recent pics just for that reason.
Carla M. Carrico
Walla Walla