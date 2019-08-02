I wanted to write a few words in support of Peter Swant for Port of Walla Walla commissioner.
My parents lived not far from the Swant family when I was born, so my mother knew Peter as a young man. From that time until the day she died, he went out of his way to say a kind word to her when he saw her in church, which never failed to delight her.
Now that we are involved in the sale of her home, Peter and Anne Swant have gone above and beyond the call of a Realtor, helping us get her home on the market, including the moving of furniture!
Mind you, this is not a high-dollar property. Because we have known the family through children’s activities and school, community and church, we have seen Peter’s care for and true involvement in the town of Walla Walla. I support him wholeheartedly for the position of Port commissioner.
Jeannine Manny
Walla Walla