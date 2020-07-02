I’m writing to express concern for Washington state Senate candidate Perry Dozier’s participation in what the U-B identified as a rally in support of the Walla Walla Police Department and Officer Nat Small.
As a citizen, Mr. Dozier has the right to express his views and participate in rallies and protests. However, Mr. Dozier is running to represent our community as the senator from the 16th Legislative District, and I expect a higher level of leadership from a person seeking my vote.
When one decides to enter public life and serve their community, it is not a 9 to 5 job. You represent the district all the time, even when you have to make that impromptu trip to the grocery store on a Saturday morning.
As Mr. Dozier seeks the public’s trust, I call into question his choices and leadership capabilities, and here is why: Participating in the pro-WWPD rally demonstrates an already established political position and indicates what kind of representation we can expect from Mr. Dozier. It suggests that certain voices will be heard and have validity, thus dampening or rendering invisible others, who also seek to be heard.
Are alternate perspectives not worthy of Mr. Dozier’s consideration? Whether elected or appointed, we need community leaders who can bring people together and facilitate dialogue, whose minds are open and willing to learn, who demonstrate empathy and provide vision, who can be inclusive, and most of all, lead by example.
Seeing Mr. Dozier participate in the rally to support the WWPD, while also choosing to forgo a mask and ignore the public health guidelines mimics the divisive, careless and anti-science behavior of the president of our great country.
Our right to assemble and demonstrate is a hallmark of our democratic process, yet in these challenging times it must be done safely and responsibly in a way that protects the public’s health.
We cannot afford that type of leadership. Our community deserves better.
Nick Velluzzi
Walla Walla