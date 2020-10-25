A appreciate Jim Johnson for his letter to the editor printed on Oct. 9 regarding the state Senate race. He presented a picture of the water rights issue based on fact and his own participation in the controversy.
In this area I thought we could feel somewhat insulated from nasty politics and feel that the candidates truly have everyone’s best interest.
I was very disappointed to start seeing Danielle Garbe Reser’s mean-spirited TV ads regarding the water rights controversy. Maybe her supporters from the west side of Washington want her to step up the “nasty.”
Please vote for Perry Dozier. I believe he has all our interests at heart as shown by his work as a County Commissioner. He is a kind, honest and generous man.
Carol Anselmo
Walla Walla