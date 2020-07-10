I have known Perry Dozier, his family, his wife and her family for many years. Perry has lived in Walla Walla County his whole life growing up in a farming family and becoming a farmer himself!
He served as a Walla Walla County commissioner from 2009-2016 so he understands Walla Walla County and the 16th Legislative District!
Perry is approachable and listens to people’s concerns when he is approached about all issues. I encourage you to join me in voting for Perry for the 16th Legislative District Senate seat!
Linda Stevens
Walla Walla