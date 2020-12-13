According to a recent letter to the editor from Jerry Votendahl, Trump received 11 million more votes in the 2020 election than he received in the 2016 election, and in Votendahl’s mind, that constitutes a reason that he should be the president-elect.
It is true that of the major party candidates who ran in 2016, and who ran again in 2020, Trump showed the most improvement. Eleven million votes cannot be ignored. Maybe we should give him a little trophy as he leaves the White House with an inscription saying “most improved.”
But that won’t erase the fact that in our country, what you did in this election compared to what you did in the last election, while interesting, is irrelevant. The number of votes in this election cycle is what counts, and you can’t argue with the fact that Biden’s 81 million is a significantly larger number than Trump’s 74 million.
As an old friend (and statistician) once told me, if you torture the numbers, they will confess to anything.
Trump has a large fan base; they seem to thrive on his profanity, bluster and the “I’m the best president ever” narrative at his pep rallies (but don’t seem to care that his rallies contain neither masks nor substantive ideas about the future).
They seem obsessed with the fact that Hillary Clinton is still free and they seem to love the idea that their president ignores both logic and science by holding large rallies and defiantly tearing off his mask while standing in front of his temporary residence. And this, while over 50 people in his direct orbit have contracted the coronavirus.
But no matter how the numbers are tortured or spun, the fact remains indisputable that 81 million is a larger number than 74 million.
Patrick Spencer
Walla Walla