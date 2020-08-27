Would you read an article if the headline was: Virus cure found?
Today, our nation is in an incredible mess. The coronavirus is devastating our country socially and economically. Major cities coast to coast are on fire with hateful violence.
At the same time, we face a national election, that no matter which side wins, has little chance of resolving our deep divide. Though quite audacious and sure to be rejected by many, let’s take a minute to explore a solution out of the ancient past. That solution is, simply, to pray.
Prayer drives the ‘science-only’ crowd bonkers, but how well are masks and social distancing working out?
In Israel, 960 years before the birth of Christ, at a time in some ways similar, King Solomon had spent seven years completing his temple in Jerusalem. At the dedication of the temple, a well-documented Old Testament event, God spoke directly to Solomon with a perfect diagnosis and prescription for the coronavirus in the year 2020. You can read the full account in the 7th chapter of 2nd Chronicles beginning in the 12th verse:
“The Lord appeared to Solomon at night and said: ‘I have heard your prayer and have chosen this place for myself as a temple. When I shut the heavens so there is no rain, or command locusts to devour the land or send a plague among my people...
“‘If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’”
Digest that for a moment, before going to the next verse.
“‘But if you turn away and forsake the decrees and commands I have given you and go off to serve other gods and worship them, then I will uproot Israel from my land, which I have given them ...’”
There are reasons why a loving God would be unhappy with our nation considering what has been allowed to happen to his institution, marriage and that since Roe v. Wade over 60 million unborn babies have been killed.
Stephen Peck
Walla Walla