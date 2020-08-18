I read with interest the letters about a fellow losing his yard signs and his neighbor calling it vandalism.
We, also, had a nice, large banner on the fence ripped down. It was a Vote Trump one.
We put it up at 4 p.m. By 5 a.m. the next morning — bye, bye. Now, this could have been vandalism. Maybe the same crazed vandal who took down the nine signs struck again!
I have another banner. (They are not expensive.) I will try again by moving it back further on the 10 acres. If it is ripped down again, I will attempt a scientific research study. I have a Biden banner. (Not as pretty.) I am kind of neutral, and will put it up in the same place, etc.
If it stays — I will draw the conclusion that our crazed vandal isn’t so crazed at all, and perhaps a crazed Democrat! I may refer this scientific study to a science research board and have it published.
Who knows, research is worth a lot of dough these days!
G. M. Sullivan
Walla Walla