Listen to the Republican Party and you’ll hear that Democrats want to kill police dogs, destroy all borders, and empty public budgets with free housing and universal income.
Some messages are just so ludicrous that to spend time trying to debunk them gets us away from the real issues. Regionally, we are in trouble and we need our state Legislature to provide attention to our district.
The days when our elected leaders could grandstand are over. WSU reports that Eastern Washingtonians die five years earlier than people who live on the westside.
Across Southeastern Washington water conservation districts report we are draining both shallow and deep aquifers. Climate change presents evolving problems for our agricultural production.
Broadband connectivity is limited to city centers.
Where are the solutions to these longstanding problems? When is the last time you heard one of our legislators talk about how they’re working on fixing these problems?
In the meantime we have the COVID-19 pandemic and instead of rallying our district residents around that, we’ve got leaders who scream “tyranny” at every public health strategy and whose ideology has made the problem worse locally.
One candidate for office, Mark Klicker, got out front early in the primary and declared he would not support any funding for child care centers, even though working parents like me and my wife are stretched beyond reasonable expectations caring for our kids and attending to our jobs.
Are we seriously going to head into the next election cycle throwing up our hands and claiming there’s nothing to be done?
I know it’s hard to ask people to vote for Democrats in this district. I know where I live. I work hard, and so do many people here, trying to build a strong, healthy, caring community.
Danielle Garbe Reser, Frances Chvatal, and Carly Coburn will not fill the chambers in Olympia with ideologic excuses for action. They will roll up their sleeves and get to work.
Thirty years of single-party rule has resulted in bad outcomes for our district. Vote for change. Vote for experienced leadership. Vote for people who will work for all of us, not for their friends.
Some times call for cross-party votes, and this is one of those times. I love the Walla Walla Valley. I’m raising my kids here. These candidates care about our Valley, too.
Hire them.
Everett Maroon
Walla Walla