Carlos Acevedo (again) repeats his dislike for guns (“Assault rifles should not be sold to civilians").
He incorrectly argues that the AR-15 rifle has a higher muzzle velocity than its M16A2 military cousin. Using the same .223 Rem cartridge, there will be no difference in the muzzle velocity of the two rifles.
Acevedo implies that the AR-15 should be banned because it is more dangerous than other rifles. The .223 Rem cartridge of the AR-15 propels a .125 oz. bullet with a muzzle velocity of 3,240 feet per second and muzzle energy of 1,282 foot pounds.
The common .300 Win Magnum cartridge propels a .342 oz. bullet with a muzzle velocity of 3,290 fps and muzzle energy of 3,567 ft-lbs.
Which of these widely available rifles might be more "dangerous"?
Dr. Acevedo, a modern sporting rifle sitting on your kitchen table is an inert object, incapable of causing harm. It only becomes potentially dangerous (as with any other gun, knife or club) when you, or another person, walks into the room.
To borrow a thought from our friends at Planned Parenthood: If you think the modern sporting rifle is too dangerous, do not have one.
Paul Hribernick
Walla Walla