Gov. Jay Inslee has extended the state stay-at-home order for until May 31. The governor said: “public health data is leading him to extend the order.”
This data/decision is based on using infections in King County as an example. What about the rest of the state’s counties that have had a low number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus? Why should the entire state be forced to be included in areas/counties with high incidents of infections and deaths?
Inslee has stated “specific goals” that need to be met. Inslee is looking at combinations of factors and data to align. The governor says: “If you combine all of the trends, data and percentages, you might be in a position to make a judgment.”
To reach those combinations, I would have better odds of being abducted by aliens in broad daylight and winning the Power Ball all in the same day.
According to Michael Ryan of the World Health Organization, the Swedish approach to the coronavirus is a model for the world. No stay-at-home orders, no business shut downs, wear a mask — but not cloth masks because they do not seal against your face.
So why is this country in lock down? The WHO also now says that people over 65 and having other existing medical problems are considered a high risk, people under the age of 65 might suffer from the virus and not notice, children under the age of 10 are less likely to get COVID-19 and do not spread it.
Common sense doesn’t seem to exist in this country as state politicians sit around seeing who can announce the most outrageous, draconian rules. Like the governor of Maine, a state with the lowest number of coronavirus deaths in the nation, tells the citizens that the state will be closed indefinitely.
Or the mayor of Detroit, Lori Lightfoot, saying about making her hair dresser cut her hair: “I’m an important person, I’m in the public eye. Besides, she was wearing gloves and a mask.”
I guess if you are “important” the rules don’t apply.
People need to get back to living, not hiding at home because a politician says we will all die if we go outside.
R.S. Ellard
Walla Walla