This community has a treasure in the people who have masterminded the vaccine rollout in our county. Getting an appointment on-line was straightforward and at the fairgrounds, directions were clear, starting with the huge electronic signs out on the street that read “by appointment only.” Every 5 minutes 14 people were vaccinated. If you arrived early or late you simply joined the queue. The gracious helpfulness started in the parking lot and remained consistent throughout.
In addition, our county has been blanketed with additional opportunities for older people. My 97-year-old cousin told us that the county had come to their mobile home park so that elderly residents didn’t have to go to the Fairgrounds. That’s amazing — we have relatives in their late 70s living in Oregon City who can’t even get appointments yet.
It took some sleuthing to find out that Kara Breymeyer has been the ringleader in all this. Initially her list of key people and organizations did not clearly define her own leadership role — I had pressed her on that point. In short, she is the Division Manager for Preventative Services in the county Department of Community Health. During COVID, she has been the Incident Command Planning Section Lead.
She gave me the names of those who led the Incident Command Team and were early planners for our county Mass Vaccine Clinics:
From the DCH, in addition to herself: Daniel Kaminsky, Jodi Ferguson, Nancy Wenzel, Nikki Sharp, Amy Osterman, Frances Chvatal and Gary Asmus.
From PSMMC: Susan Leathers, Chris Hall, Dalari Allington, Becky Betts, Kathy Yancey, Elizabeth Bowen, Lori Asmus, Dave McKay and Amanda Johnson.
In addition, three others represented additional county and medical organizations: Liz Jessee, (County Emergency Management), Kevin Michelson (Walla Walla Clinic) and Gabriela Trevino (Family Medical Center).
She summed up by noting the support of the County Commissioners, many staff at DCH, all medical partners, and over 1000 community volunteers. She also acknowledged former DCH Directors, Megan DeBolt and Harvey Crowder and other past DCH staff who had worked to build “solid trusting relationships with the local health care system partners.”
We have been much blessed by these good people. A grateful thank you to you and your team, Kara.
Alden Thompson
College Place