In Walla Walla County, infections are up to 435/100,000 as of July 23, according to our county's Department of Health — anything over 350/100,000 is in the highest risk category. Hospitalizations are up to 10 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. College Place, Prescott, Touchet and Burbank are also in the highest risk category.
Recently, a beloved friend was quite healthy and still living happily in her own home at age 104. She is now dead after becoming infected with COVID. The source? Her home health caregiver, who refused vaccination, contracted COVID and passed it right on to my friend.
Yes, people die eventually, and yes, 104 is a ripe old age. The point, however, is that she didn't need to die this month. It took her 4 weeks to die after becoming infected, a sign of her strong constitution. No longer able to leave home, she was refused home vaccination by multiple sources.
President Biden blames social media misinformation. Mitch McConnell says,"get vaccinated." Yet, organizations mandating vaccinations are met with lawsuits. This should not be a political or legal issue. Human rights for all over that of a single individual is a moral and ethical responsibility.
People, get vaccinated!
Marcia Middleton-Kaplan
Walla Walla