Vice President Mike Pence has not come through for the citizens and voters of this great country. He just barely found the courage to disagree with President Trump on the Electoral College issue.
Our government came within minutes of total collapse as angry mobs broke through the doors of the Capitol as Joe Biden’s win for president was made official. Trump and his family watched on from a safe distance as the mob overpowered the police.
Trump was all too ready to throw Pence under the bus as anarchy ensued. Why on Earth didn’t Pence stand up to this evil doer and support the 25th Amendment immediately? Other Republicans needed to find their backbone and call Trump down.
Bill Hogan
Walla Walla