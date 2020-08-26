The Park and Alder streets intersection does need updating. What it might not need is a roundabout.
I am not anti-roundabout, but the proposed plan at this particular intersection does not seem to be in the best interest of neighborhood residents and businesses.
There are three businesses at the intersection, one being Apex, which is highly trafficked all throughout the day. Putting a roundabout right next to a business entrance could cause chaos. It could potentially hurt the business economically if people end up avoiding the area because of a roundabout.
There is also a steady stream of pedestrians who cross this intersection, including Whitman students, people going to the YMCA and people walking to Apex.
I have seen previous letters to the editor that mention the possible dangers roundabouts pose for pedestrians and cyclists, and I can’t help but agree. People driving through roundabouts are looking out for cars, and not necessarily pedestrians and cyclists.
I understand the city faces an uphill battle pleasing everyone at the same time, but I do hope that the city takes into account all factors involved in this intersection revamp, and not necessarily just car safety statistics.
Andie Klicker
Walla Walla