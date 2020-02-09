The official Trumpist counter-narrative has emerged, and it goes like this: Immediately post November, 2016, all Democrats deemed that Trump’s election was suspect.
While it is true that his election was highly unlikely (a view, reportedly, shared by Trump and his campaign), most of the folks I know on the other side held to the idea that the office would ennoble the man, and he would learn on the job. We held to this idea out of faith and love for our country.
Instead, it rapidly became clear that Donald J. Trump had no interest in learning what it meant to run a country if it didn’t result in carefully choreographed adoration and attention for the remarkably thin-skinned president, and the White House was soon populated by amateurs, in-laws and assorted careerist sycophants.
So, it didn’t happen right away, but it didn’t take long to recognize in Trump a con-man like many of us have known, with their preternatural ability to make up the truth on the fly, distract us from the plain truth, and, most of all, assure us constantly that everything was going to be better, just great, if we only trusted them and only them.
It isn’t an accident that one of Trump's 10 favorite expressions is "believe me.” We should all know by now that when you hear those words, they come from someone pulling a fast one.
More than anything, this administration is reminiscent of the scene late in The Wizard of Oz, where the image of The Great and Powerful Wizard is projected on the screen, proclaiming about his greatness and wonderfulness in front of the crowd, until the little dog drags the curtain aside to reveal the pitifully human old man frantically pulling the levers, speaking into the still live mike, “Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain!”
Diana Broze
Walla Walla