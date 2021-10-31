About "Let’s not allow our children’s future to be bought" in Oct. 24's Our Readers’ Opinions: If my husband were ever to run for office in Walla Walla, contributions to his campaign might come from family, good friends and former work colleagues in the Seattle area and elsewhere in Washington State, as well as Oregon, California, Hawaii, Iowa, Missouri, Arizona and Texas. Would that be suspicious? No.
It would be a sign of their respect for him as a hard-working educator with problem-solving experience and their support for his efforts to use his talents for the good of his community.
Not all campaign contributions are suspicious, particularly those from individuals outside our community who cannot possibly benefit personally from the influence of a successful candidate for a supposedly non-partisan office.
By all means, pay attention to the source of campaign contributions, but be mindful of which contributors might actually benefit in terms of leverage or concentration of political power if they back a winner.
Joyce Cox
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.