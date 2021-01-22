I do not consider myself a patriot, so I might have no standing to suggest that something seems incongruous about anyone declaring him- or herself a patriot.
Patriot seems like one of those designations properly bestowed posthumously upon a humble contributor by a grateful community, not something anyone might presumptively print on a business card or wear as a shoulder patch in public.
We see self-proclaimed patriots, citizens not taking up arms against enemies foreign or domestic, but apparently against themselves, against We, The People. They seem to have somehow them-ed themselves into becoming their own worst enemies and as well ours.
They seem to over-proudly wear their grievances, an utterly humiliating fashion faux. Humiliating one’s self serves as no useful surrogate for authentic humility. Patriotism seems only properly rendered in the eye of a beholder, never in the mind of any such pretender.
One can self-evidently only ever pretend to be a patriot. Real ones must wait for the harsh judgement of history to classify them.
Anarchy remains the mortal enemy of The People. No self-proclaimed militia can be its worthy opponent but only its inevitable ally.
A patriot seems a humble fellow. He might insist that he’s a world citizen and hold himself not in any way superior to any other person or nationality. He might have discarded primitive notions of tribe or nation and be seen by some as a traitor to his country, race, or religion.
He might receive much more than an equal share of public criticism for his abiding optimism and his tenacious rejection of cynicism in every possible form.
He holds most holy his civility and insists upon trying to treat everybody as his equal, often failing and sometimes even recognizing his failures all by himself.
He seems utterly dependent upon humanity, not merely himself or his whims, to guide and reassure him. He’s willing to bend to the will of The People because he recognizes himself as one of them.
He prays for those too primitive to understand as he prays for his own ever improving personal understanding. Praying for deepening understanding constitutes patriotism.
He thinks himself more citizen than patriot. His neighbors know what he is better than he ever will.
David A. Schmaltz
Golden, Colo.
Former Walla Walla resident