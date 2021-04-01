Regarding the parklets downtown, I only have one concern. There are a few places where the sidewalk is narrowed due to existing outdoor seating fences, sidewalk signs and planters, etc. by the parklets. This leads to bottlenecks and “traffic jams” for pedestrians. I work downtown, and sometimes, it’s difficult to maintain a safe distance from others or even to get through when people stop and stand in those spaces. It would be good if business owners could make sure passersby actually have room to safely pass by.
And for patrons enjoying our downtown, we want you to be here and have a good time, but please remain aware of your surroundings and stay safe.
Celia Martin
Walla Walla