Kudos for the informative Dec. 7 U-B editorial "Reducing poverty includes boosting child care" on the critical need for child care necessary if we are ever to recover from the pandemic and bring our back our robust economy.
It's time to request our state and national representatives to come up with the creative solutions needed.
The House just passed the Build Back Better legislation that includes a boost for child care. We can ask Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell (202-224-3121) to make every effort to pass this bill in the Senate. In our state we can call our representatives or leave a message (1-800-562-6000) for them to do this creative problem solving. Not sure what to say? Send them this excellent editorial, say you agree and ask for action.
Our voices will spur these action that make a difference.
Willie Dickerson
Snohomish