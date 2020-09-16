I caught myself meditating as I carted out the garbage this morning, on the onerous price a lack of empathy imposes.
It turns one into a parody person, one apparently invulnerable to emotion, and for some, this seems a powerful position. Anyone, though, like me, accustomed to feeling strong and unstifle-able emotion, might easily find this state unbearable.
Tough guys seem to be trying to disappear into the foreground, honestly believing that only a good offense constitutes a workable defense while the rest of us, we so-called losers and suckers and wimps, find ourselves wondering why we might need to muster any offense or any defense.
We’re open and vulnerable and have still somehow managed to survive, and we believe that neither offense nor defense necessarily need be projected to thrive.
Anyone not desperately seeking decency likewise seems to render themselves a parody person, a bitter hard candy shell protecting them against themselves and their innate humanity, however powerful their performance might try to render themselves to seem.
The toughest guys seem the most vulnerable, and perhaps they, above anyone else, most deeply feel that vulnerability and sincerely believe themselves incapable of experiencing any alternate state.
The enemy without must necessarily always be the enemy within, which strives to befriend through often overwhelming opposition. I pray for the soul of any nation, of any citizen, who’s lost their empathic decency function, for they only know what troubles them without any hope of eventual salvation.
David A. Schmaltz
Golden, Colo.
Former Walla Walla resident