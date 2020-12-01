Several times I started a letter in support of the care provided at Park Manor Rehabilitation Center. I couldn’t get it done, so I want to thank Catherine Anderson for writing the letter I was unable to compose.
For months we families lived in fear of COVID-19. The administrator kept us up-to-date with weekly emails and phone calls and then more frequent emails when the infection hit. Until the end of October, we were fortunate to avoid the dreaded virus. Park Manor has worked diligently to keep residents and employees safe.
Families have been kept from visiting much of this year; it has been difficult and very lonely for residents. phone calls and FaceTime are just not the same as hugs.
My husband was a patient at Park Manor for over two years. There is no other facility where I would have rather had him receiving care.
Sandra Smith
Walla Walla