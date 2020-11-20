I am disappointed in the Union-Bulletin after reading its reporting of the recent coronavirus outbreak at Park Manor.
While the author does mention the efforts the staff are going to to protect and care for their residents, she confused the discontent of one unhappy resident with reporting on actual care received. Half of the article was quotes from the resident that did not pertain to the current outbreak, but more to the restrictions in place on nursing homes in general because of the pandemic.
As medical director of two other skilled nursing facilities in town I have witnessed the frustration of the residents being restricted in going out or receiving visits from family.
Since March all skilled nursing facilities have been mandated to take extensive steps to protect their residents from the virus. Unfortunately this has meant curtailing activities, visitors and normal interactions significantly.
My heart breaks for my residents in this difficult situation. I am sure the quoted resident has good reason to be frustrated, but the author related that frustration errantly to the current outbreak that Park Manor is dealing with.
As I am disappointed with the U-B, I have also been impressed with the community leadership of Park Manor’s administrator, Ben Flinders. Since March he has been busy coordinating meetings among the health department, the other skilled nursing homes and the hospital.
He has shown a true concern not just for his residents, but for our whole community as we deal with this situation. He has shown that he is current with all the recommendations from the CDC, Washington state Health Deptartment and our local health department.
He and his medical director have been proactive in every step and because of that most of their patients are recovering.
Skilled nursing is difficult work. It has been even more difficult this year. We are dealing with numerous new regulations, staffing shortages, constant testing of staff, low census and general anxiety related to possible outbreaks.
I believe that Park Manor has done exceptionally well with the situation and they deserve our support and commendation, rather than a misleading article focusing on the frustrations of an unhappy resident who fails to recognize all the effort being done to keep him safe.
Dr. Christopher Jenkins
Walla Walla