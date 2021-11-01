I am writing in support of Zana Carver for Walla Walla School Board, Position 1.
I met Zana about two months ago. I have found her to be a warm and caring person. She is very articulate about her passions and values open communication. It is refreshing to talk to an honest and decent person about the issues currently facing our children. Parent’s rights are important to her, something that seems to be lacking in our current school environment.
I hope everyone planning to vote in the upcoming election will get to know her on a personal level.
Bruce Bannister
Walla Walla
