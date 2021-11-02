Last spring, my 13-year-old son’s class was provided a link to the BBC's "A Study in Pink" with graphic scenes of murder, depictions of suicide, images of guns and poison pills, and a serial killer pushing suicidal actions to cure boredom like a game. It's dark and bloody, and this is for 12-14 year olds in the Walla Walla school district.
I have addressed the board in public meetings, met one-on-one, sent emails and made phone calls to board members and district employees. I heard back from one board member, and they had no problem with the images or subject matter. I have not received an answer back from the rest of the board.
How will our board and superintendent address complicated issues when a simple question of one video that depicts suicide and gun violence cannot be resolved? Are school officials looking out for kids' mental health or academic freedom? Is the board so out of touch that this is no big deal?
Parents, request a list of all course materials. Closely preview material before you sign a permission slip. Know when parent permission is required. Don’t rely on recommendations or rating systems. Go to a school board meetings. Be that parent.
Amanda Hammond
Walla Walla
