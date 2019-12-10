Macy's Holiday Parade of Lights in downtown Walla Walla was wonderful. It provides such a happy and joyous send off to the Christmas season. I wish to thank Macy's for their generous support in sponsoring this annual event and to also thank the many participants for their hard work. It is such a fun parade to watch – all smiles from the parade walkers, float sitters and bicycle riders and from everyone watching and waving back to them.
The only “sour” note is from the air horns. Next year please instead shake jingle bells out of your windows. Some children particularly those with Asberger Syndrome and Autism can find the horns to be very scary and even some of us adults have to cover our ears as the horns are almost painfully loud. I appreciate your enthusiasm but please no horns or at least designate a watching area on the parade route that will be horn-free. A suggestion might be choosing either Alder or Main to be “hornless” and publicize this choice. We were near First and Main.
Again, thank you to all for an otherwise marvelous parade. It is truly one of Walla Walla’s finest traditions.
Carol Anselmo
Walla Walla