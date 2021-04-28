I am no expert in child psychology or pandemics, I am simply the mother of a now-adult only child who knows the importance of socialization for children.
COVID has likely created mental health issues for our nation’s children that may take decades to overcome.
Children were not meant to spend every day only in the company of adults in front of a Mac book. They were meant to spend time with their peers in school, family-friendly neighborhoods, parks, swim lessons and after-school programs.
Do I have the answer for this? No; as stated, I am no expert. But I do recommend that the children of this pandemic be closely monitored for years to come, because as little as we knew about COVID a year ago, we know even less on the long-term impact of what social isolation will be on a generation of children. Clark County, Nevada, saw a doubling of student suicides in 2020, according to The New York Times on Jan. 24. The youngest victim was 9.
Educate yourself as parents and caregivers on the signs of mental illness, have open conversations. There is no shame in mental illness, only in refusing to acknowledge its existence.
Michele Slack
Walla Walla