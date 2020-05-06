Many of us are excited about once again visiting parks and refuges in Washington state.
Please be aware of limitations to use for both protection of the landscape and to stay safe. Public officials ask that you travel locally and only with members of immediate household, plan for day use, observe social distancing etiquette and pack out trash while bringing along toilet paper, water, soap and hand sanitizer.
In the southeast corner of Washington our local state parks are Sacawajea, Lewis and Clark, Palouse Falls, Lyons Ferry, Field Springs, Steptoe Battlefield, Steptoe Butte and Camp Wooten. Check current websites to determine open status and to download park brochures.
As visitor centers will continue to be closed do your own destination research. The trip will be enhanced by learning about early inhabitants, geology, geography and wildlife and plant communities. Other tips:
Avoid crowds; be prepared to change plans if destination appears crowded, is not yet fully operational or road isn’t passable for your RV.
Practice physical distancing when parking, picnicking, launching a boat and walking.
Present Discover Pass or the $10 required to park a vehicle at state recreation lands and water-access sites managed by Washington State Parks, Department of Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife areas (unless your hunting or fishing license covers same).
Bring a map; internet access not always reliable.
Bring your own provisions; local services may be limited.
Wear appropriate footwear for activities; stay on official trails within posted boundaries.
“Commitment to stewardship” is a core value of the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission. However, public assets have been sorely treated in recent years and steady defunding has reduced staffing levels and restoration and maintenance efforts while increasing public safety concerns.
Floods of early February and the spread of COVID-19 made closure of our public spaces for a time a prudent decision. Unfortunately, without a presence, acts of vandalism took place. Yahoo behavior for sure was displayed by the cutting of locked gates, trash containers pushed over the cliff and beautiful basalt planes obscured with graffiti at Palouse Falls.
Do your part in reporting such acts, if observed, to the authorities and be kind to park staff. They are glad to be back in the field and doing their best to provide a safe and inspiring experience.
Darcy Dauble
Walla Walla