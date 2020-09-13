I
I was outraged to hear that Russia was paying a bounty for American military killed in Afghanistan. The fact that nothing has been done about holding Russia and Putin accountable is even worse.
I am from a military family. Two of my sisters were Marines, they both married Marines who served our nation honorably for 20 years. I had a brother who was killed at age 19 while serving in the U.S. Navy. I worked for the U.S. Army as a civilian nurse in Germany for two years. I also worked for the Veterans Administration as a nurse for 30 years caring for our veterans.
None of us are or were “suckers” or “losers.” I am appalled that Donald Trump would call anyone who served our country such names. Of course he will deny saying it, he lies continuously.
I cannot imagine anyone who has served in the military or who has had a family member that has served in the military would vote for anyone who calls them or their loved ones “losers” or “suckers.”
Vote for Joe Biden.
Winnie Graham
College Place