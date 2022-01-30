In response to the Jan. 21 U-B article "Bacon & Eggs set to remove popular outdoor dining area in February, but not without a fight" and concerning Main Street of "Corliss Corliss," Wash.:
The outdoor streateries in Walla Walla make me feel safer than eating indoors in this pandemic.
Outdoor spaces also help businesses recoup funds lost during the period when restaurants could not operate to full capacity. Landlords should support the success of their tenants, especially since Bacon & Eggs is such a wonderful asset to Main Street.
Janice King
Walla Walla