Though I write what may be an unpopular letter, by God’s grace, I am still warm at age 96. Along with my World War II friends, I agree that America should reinstate the military draft to active service for both young men and women. The results might bring discipline in ideological training and how to love another for freedom’s sake that is missing in our world war of ideas today.
For example, people don’t sit united together in our churches, elbow to elbow, or on the front seats, except in our sports arenas of entertainment. Christian love does not show itself a uniting ideology, but yields to individualism of what we want — our own space with people scattered all over the place.
This is no challenge to the evil one, in our fallen Christianity of materialism, to have personal power to hijack sex, security, success and space. In the terrors of our atomic age, we must choose to be governed by four absolute moral values: absolute honesty, the high road to peace of what’s right rather than who’s right; absolute purity, as we are so is our nation — what we do in private is as important as what we do in public; absolute unselfishness, there is enough in the world for everyone’s need, but not enough for everyone’s greed; absolute love, when everyone cares enough to share enough then everyone would have enough.
With these standards, we could pull together, e pluribus unum, for the greatness of America’s liberty to live and give answers as selfless servant-givers. Otherwise, we condemn ourselves to blow up together, unconscious of our moral responsibility born to love one another as a superior ideology — a way of life. Jesus said, “Man does not live by bread alone," and "apart from me you can do nothing.”
Victor E. Frankel laid out a twofold alert in his book, “Man’s Search for Meaning." “Since Auschwitz, we know what man is capable of. Since Hiroshima, we know what is at stake.” I think about it every day. What am I living for? Could our unexamined lives be not worth the living?
Our world is at a crossroad. My way. Your way. Or God’s way.
Philip Monfort
Waitsburg